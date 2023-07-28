Ukraine takes village from Russia in counter-offensive

Ukraine has announced the capture of a village in its south-east that takes it deeper into territory occupied by Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted footage of troops celebrating the seizure of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk enclave.

“The 35th brigade and the Ariy territorial defence unit have fulfilled their task and liberated the village of Staromaiorske. Glory to Ukraine,” a soldier said in the video.

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said troops were clearing the village, which lies to the south of a cluster of small settlements that Ukraine recaptured along the Mokri Yaly river as its counter-offensive began.

Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, said troops were looking for vulnerabilities along Russia’s front line and would “move in with more intensity” when they found them.

He asked allies to be patient and described Ukraine’s progress as “very steady”.

“For Ukrainians, every metre, every village, every town is a milestone,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after the capture of Staromaiorske.

“We have very capable military commanders. They’ve proven time and again they’re capable of masterminding really solid and smart campaigns.”

Analysts have said Ukraine hopes to punch a hole through the land corridor between Russia and the occupied Crimean peninsula, splitting Moscow's forces in two along the Sea of Azov coast.

Assessments have been mixed of the pace of Ukraine's counter-offensive. Mr Zelenskyy has spoken of “very good results” while seeking to keep expectations of a rapid advance in check.

Assessments are mixed on the speed with which Ukraine is advancing in its counteroffensive. AP

Ukraine was given western tanks to help it regain territory that Russia seized in the early stages of the invasion. There has been little movement in the battle lines until the Ukrainian offensive.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin told state television that every Ukrainian assault had been beaten back and said his troops had inflicted significant losses on their opponents.

A pro-Kremlin official in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region said Ukraine had used cluster bombs, a weapon provided by the US despite opposition from some western allies, to attack the area.

Russia separately said it had shot down a Ukrainian drone early on Friday that was detected outside Moscow, the third such incident near the capital this month.

“An enemy drone attack attempt was made,” Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.

No injuries were reported. Two drones struck Moscow on Monday, one of them falling near the Defence Ministry's headquarters about 3km from the Kremlin.