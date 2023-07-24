Gatwick Airport strikes suspended after increased pay offers

Strikes by workers at London Gatwick Airport, which were expected to cause severe disruption during the peak summer travel period, have been suspended or called off due to new pay offers, the Unite trade union said on Monday.

DHL employees, who serve easyJet among others, completely withdrew their planned strikes after accepting a 15 per cent salary increase.

Unite's general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers are reaping tangible benefits from Unite’s relentless focus on enhancing jobs, pay and conditions.”

Meanwhile, ASC and Menzies employees are still deciding on improved pay offers.

If ASC employees reject the offer, strikes planned from Friday to next Tuesday, and from August 4-8, will proceed.

Menzies workers, on the other hand, have postponed strikes scheduled for this week, with the potential for protest action from August 4-8 should the offer be rejected.

The union said talks with Gatwick Ground Services (GGS) were "advancing positively".

Strikes by GGS workers scheduled for Friday to next Tuesday have been put on hold to allow for further discussions.

If no agreement is reached, strikes from August 4-8 will go ahead as planned.

A passenger arrives at a quiet Gatwick Airport. Reuters

Unite's regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “Strikes by DHL workers have now been cancelled.

ASC and Menzies workers are being balloted on new offers and talks are progressing with GGS.

"Unite will refrain from further comment until the outcomes of the ballots and negotiations are revealed this week.”

Emirates Airline confirmed to The National that none of its flights had been affected as of Monday. Any updates will be communicated to passengers and appear on the arline's website.

As the UK travel industry contends with more potential strikes, it also faces challenges due to wildfires in popular holiday destinations in Greece, forcing airlines to arrange additional services to evacuate stranded customers.