Summer travel disrupted as EasyJet cancels 1,700 flights

EasyJet has announced the cancellation of 1,700 flights scheduled between July and September, the majority of which are to and from Gatwick Airport in West Sussex, England.

The airline, headquartered at London Luton Airport, blamed the cancellations on various air-traffic control issues, such as strikes and airspace closures associated with the conflict in Ukraine.

The move is expected to affect more than 180,000 passengers, especially at Gatwick.

The most significant disruption is expected on Fridays and at weekends.

Eurocontrol, the body in charge of managing European airspace, has warned the airlines' demand “might get close to capacity” for air-traffic control (ATC) across extensive parts of Europe, encompassing London, Brussels and Madrid.

The escalating issues surrounding air traffic control are anticipated to be one of the major challenges airlines face this summer.

EasyJet said: “As Eurocontrol has stated, the whole industry is seeing challenging conditions this summer with more constrained airspace due to the war in Ukraine resulting in unprecedented ATC delays, as well as further potential ATC strike action.”

The airline insisted the cancellations were not tied to staff shortages.

EasyJet said it was consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick, with the aim of minimise problems for customers on the day of their journey.

The airline is informing affected customers, stating that 95 per cent of them are being rebooked on alternative flights.

All customers are given the option to rebook or receive a refund.

EasyJet apologised for any inconvenience.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said UK airport infrastructure, along with continuing personnel shortages at airlines and ground handlers, is ill-equipped to cope with the growing summer demand.

He urged airlines to improve their planning and delivery to avoid disappointing customers at short notice.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, expressed her sympathy for those affected by the latest cancellations.

Many of those affected by the cancellations have been rebooked on to alternative flights, easyJet said. Bloomberg

She emphasised that the cancellations represent only “a small percentage of total summer departures”, with many set to continue as planned.

However, she stressed the need for airlines to minimise disruption to maintain consumer confidence in the travel industry.

Meanwhile, easyJet's shares remained stable in Monday's trading.

European summer of disruptions

European summer travel may be severely disrupted due to the possibility of French air-traffic controllers going on strike. The protest action, a response to President Emmanuel Macron's proposed pension reforms, have already caused a great deal of disruption in the first half of the year, affecting millions of passengers with thousands of flight cancellations and delays.

France, a major hub in the European air-traffic control system, tweaked its Minimum Service Laws last year, allowing authorities to prioritise flights from its territory. This potentially jeopardises overflights when cancellations are ordered. Experts predict this situation poses a significant threat, especially for popular summer holiday routes like UK/Ireland to Spain and Portugal.

The strikes' impact extends beyond France, causing delays and cancellations in neighbouring countries. It's reported that a third of all European flights were affected during the French protest action in March and April. The knock-on delays and additional CO2 emissions due to rerouting of flights further add to the challenge.