TikTok influencer reveals how he travelled from UK to Dubai for less than $100

A TikTok influencer has revealed how he travelled from the UK to Dubai for less than $100.

Callum Ryan, who is from Milton Keynes and has more than a million followers on social media, made his way from Luton Airport to the UAE for only £64 ($88) as part of a series of budget holiday challenges.

He flew from Luton Airport near London, to Sofia in Bulgaria for £21.99 on board a Wizz Air flight, before flying to Abu Dhabi with the same airline for £35.16. He then took the bus to his final destination Dubai.

Mr Ryan, 22, said he embarked on the trip to see a friend and enjoy the UAE's activities and reliable sunshine. He revealed that he was excited to go back Dubai, having visited once before.

“To go back for such a small price, as cheap as it was, it was a no-brainer for me”, he said.

“I will definitely do it again. When I got there, I made the most of Dubai with my friend.

Callum said he was looking forward to enjoying some sun and activities in Dubai. Photo: @thatonecal / TikTok

“We went to a water park, an off-road excursion and to the mall – it was a crazy experience.”

Mr Ryan set off from Luton Airport on June 2 on a Wizz Air flight and touched down in Bulgaria as part of his multi-leg journey.

The next day he set off from Sofia to Abu Dhabi, and then took a bus from the airport for £7 ($10), finally arriving in Dubai at around 11pm.

While there, he stayed at Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai for four nights, which he claimed cost only £21 ($27) as he split the bill with a friend.

Mr Ryan returned to the UK on June 7 on board a different Wizz Air route via Albania. His return journey totalled £72.85 ($90).

He has a track record of exploring the world on a rock-bottom budget. In March, he flew to a destination in Spain for £10 ($13) and also went to Hungary's capital Budapest for only $10.

Mr Ryan also says he is sure to offset the emissions of his jet-setting lifestyle on each trip.