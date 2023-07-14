Boris Johnson phone breakthrough as officials find 'version' of PIN

British officials have uncovered a “version” of the PIN for Boris Johnson’s old mobile phone in what could be a breakthrough in the Covid-19 inquiry.

The former prime minister is understood to have missed a key deadline in the investigation this week by failing to hand over his phone containing historic WhatsApp messages.

Mr Johnson has forgotten the code to unlock the iPhone, The Times reported. Civil servants are reportedly concerned the contents of the phone could be wiped if the wrong combination of numbers is entered.

But allies on Thursday suggested it was not correct to say he could not recall the digits, but instead he was unsure of them.

“It is not true that Boris does not remember his PIN number, it is just that he does not have 100 per cent confidence he remembers it,” an associate of the former Tory leader said.

“Separately, the government has found its own version of the PIN.”

Officials are understood to be concerned that trying to access Boris Johnson's phone with an incorrect PIN could cause messages to be wiped. PA

Mr Johnson was advised not to access the device again on security grounds while serving in No 10 in May 2021, after it emerged his number had been freely available online for 15 years.

Mr Johnson’s phone likely contains messages relating to the ordering of Covid lockdowns in 2020, along with his administration’s early response to the pandemic.

The device is being held by his lawyers.

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment about the suggestion technicians have discovered a pass code that Mr Johnson used.

The Cabinet Office had until 4pm on Monday to hand over the unredacted WhatsApp messages from the phone used by Mr Johnson while in Downing Street after it lost a legal challenge. The government had attempted to block an order by Lady Hallett to gain access to Mr Johnson’s diaries, notebooks and WhatsApps in full.

But a lack of access to the phone prompted Whitehall officials to formally notify the Covid inquiry why they have not been forthcoming with the correspondence.

Lady Hallett had requested access to Mr Johnson’s WhatsApp messages from a group chat set up to discuss the pandemic response.

She also asked to see WhatsApp exchanges between the former Tory leader and a host of politicians including current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who served as chancellor during the Covid crisis.