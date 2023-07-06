Government loses High Court challenge over Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages

The UK government has lost a High Court bid to prevent the Covid-19 inquiry from seeing Boris Johnson’s diaries and WhatsApp messages in full.

The Cabinet Office had launched a legal challenge to a request from the inquiry chairwoman for unredacted messages from the former prime minister.

The government argued that many of the notes were “unambiguously irrelevant” to the case and included details of ministers and officials' private lives.

In a ruling on Thursday, Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Garnham dismissed the claim for a judicial review but said the Cabinet Office could make a different application to Lady Hallett.

The judges said: “The diaries and notebooks sought were very likely to contain information about decision making relating to the Covid-19 pandemic and therefore ‘relate to a matter in question at the inquiry'."

The government has said it will “comply fully” with the High Court judgment.

A government representative said the inquiry “is an important step to learn lessons from the pandemic and the government is cooperating in the spirit of candour and transparency”.

“The court’s judgment is a sensible resolution and will mean that the inquiry chair is able to see the information she may deem relevant, but we can work together to have an arrangement that respects the privacy of individuals and ensures completely irrelevant information is returned and not retained," the representative added.

“We will comply fully with this judgment and will now work with the inquiry team on the practical arrangements.”

Mr Johnson was last month warned that public funding for his legal team will be withdrawn if he tries to "undermine" Rishi Sunak's administration during the inquiry.

This is a developing story ...