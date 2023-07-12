Huw Edwards named by wife as BBC presenter in photos scandal

Newsreader Huw Edwards has been named by his wife as the BBC presenter in the explicit photos scandal that has rocked the corporation for almost a week.

Vicky Flind said her husband, the face of BBC News who has led the corporation's coverage of high-profile events including King Charles' coronation and Queen Elizabeth's funeral, had “mental heath issues” and asked for privacy in the coming days.

Shortly before Ms Flind's statement, police said charges were unlikely to arise from his reported actions.

The Sun last week reported that an unnamed BBC presenter had bought explicit photos from a teenager for thousands of pounds.

Ms Flind said: “In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter' I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving inpatient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published. To be clear, Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

“In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.

“I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

Edwards, 61, has been suspended since The Sun's first reports, which alleged the presenter - who they did not identify - had paid the teenager £35,000 for sexually explicit photos. The mother claimed she had seen a bank statement from her child’s account showing payments from the TV star.

Huw Edwards reporting from Downing Street for the BBC. PA

It ignited a controversy around the BBC – with questions raised over both how it handled the original complaint from the family and how it has dealt with the fallout in the past week.

BBC director general Tim Davie has ordered a review to “assess how some complaints are red flagged up the organisation”.

He has said the BBC is dealing with a “complex and difficult situation” after the “serious allegations”.

Edwards has previously spoken about his mental health, revealing in a 2021 documentary that he had bouts of depression which have left him "bedridden".

Many media personalities had volunteered statements that they were not the person involved in the story.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We have seen the statement from the police confirming they have completed their assessment and are not taking further action. We're grateful to them for completing this work at speed.

“The police had previously asked us to pause our fact-finding investigations and we will now move forward with that work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, while continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved.”