Tewkesbury School in lockdown after 'pupil stabs teacher'

A secondary school in England has been locked down after a stabbing, police said on Monday.

A teenage boy was detained after reports that a pupil stabbed a teacher at Tewkesbury School, Gloucestershire Constabulary said.

Police and ambulance vehicles were called and neighbouring schools also implemented emergency procedures.

About 100 people were gathered on the road outside the school. Parents were urged not to attend the site or phone the school office.

"An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School," a statement by Gloucestershire police said.

"We were called around 9.10am today with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher."

Police added: “The school is currently in lockdown while police are at the scene. More information will be released in due course.”

Teachers at the nearby Tirlebrook Primary School posted on Facebook saying their school had also been locked down, urging parents not to come to the school.

“An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lockdown,” they said.

“We have a police presence at school and are being fully supported at this time. We would like to reassure all families that children at Tirlebrook and Little Oaks are safe and well.

“We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently underway and also compromise the safety of the children.

“During this situation, all school staff will be supporting the children and liaising with the police so we would ask that you do not attempt to communicate with the school office.

“We thank you all for your support and will update you as soon as possible when we know more.”