US President Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle

US President Joe Biden on Monday met with King Charles at Windsor Castle ahead of a discussion on climate change.

Though it is not a full-blown state visit, Mr Biden was treated to a display of pageantry as he arrived on the grounds of the historic royal residence.

The American leader arrived at Windsor by helicopter and was then driven to the castle's main quadrangle where he was greeted the king.

READ MORE King Charles and the namesakes who accidentally changed Britain

He received a royal salute and heard the US national anthem courtesy of the Welsh Guards. He will later have tea with the king.

They will later meet attendees of a climate finance mobilisation forum, at which finance and philanthropic leaders will discuss the support they can offer to lower-income nations.

This is their first meeting since King Charles' coronation as Britain's monarch last year.

Mr Biden was in attendance at the Heads of State Reception at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the late queen’s funeral before he and Mrs Biden attended the funeral service in September.

US President Joe Biden and King Charles III listen to the US national anthem played by the Band of the Welsh Guards.

They had previously met at the G7 Leaders Summit in June 2021 and Cop26 in Glasgow later that year.

They shared a handshake at Cop26 and Mr Biden expressed his like for the king's passion for combatting climate change and his environmental activism.

Earlier, the American leader met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at No 10 Downing Street where they discussed the war in Ukraine.

The White House said they will “compare notes” on the Ukrainian counter-offensive as it makes slow but steady progress in driving out the Russian forces.

The UK visit is a layover before Mr Biden heads to the Nato summit in Lithuania.