Emirates flight leaves UK for Dubai after 22-hour delay due to medical equipment problem

An Emirates flight was grounded for 22 hours at Manchester Airport, over a problem with on-board medical equipment.

Passengers had boarded the plane on Thursday morning before the crew noticed there was a problem.

It had been due to leave at 9.50am for Dubai, but was delayed and finally departed at 7.55am on Friday.

Emirates told The National an on-board medical equipment issue caused the delay.

Typically planes carry defibrillators, inhalers and antihistamine injections on board.

“Emirates flight EK22 from Manchester to Dubai on 6 July was delayed overnight due to a technical issue with a piece of on-board medical equipment," an Emirates representative said.

"Emirates promptly engaged technicians to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

"The flight departed from Manchester to Dubai at 7.55am local time on 7 July. Where required, affected passengers were provided with hotel accommodation.

"Emirates sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance.”