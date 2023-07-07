Emirates flight leaves UK for Dubai after 22-hour delay due to medical equipment problem

Affected passengers were provided with hotel accommodation, airline says

Spectators watch as an Emirates A380 airplane, the world's largest passenger aircraft, prepares to take off for the first time from Manchester Airport on it's way to Dubai, Manchester, England, Wednesday September 1, 2010. When the Civil Aviation Authority Aerodrome Standards Division gave their a approval, the airport joined a select group of only 17 global airports to be certified meaning Manchester becomes the first regional airport in the World to have a regular service by an A380. Manchester Airport has invested more than £10 million upgrading the airfield to the standards needed for the Emirates super-jumbo. This includes reconstructing a new aircraft stand with state of the art equipment including an advance docking system, which guides the pilot onto the stand and into the correct position for the unique double airbridge to connect. Construction has taken place over the last 18 months on the airfield at Manchester. (AP Photo/Jon Super).
Nicky Harley author image
Nicky Harley
London
Jul 07, 2023
Powered by automated translation

An Emirates flight was grounded for 22 hours at Manchester Airport, over a problem with on-board medical equipment.

Passengers had boarded the plane on Thursday morning before the crew noticed there was a problem.

It had been due to leave at 9.50am for Dubai, but was delayed and finally departed at 7.55am on Friday.

Emirates told The National an on-board medical equipment issue caused the delay.

Read More
Emirates takes off with non-stop flights from Dubai to Montreal

Typically planes carry defibrillators, inhalers and antihistamine injections on board.

“Emirates flight EK22 from Manchester to Dubai on 6 July was delayed overnight due to a technical issue with a piece of on-board medical equipment," an Emirates representative said.

"Emirates promptly engaged technicians to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

"The flight departed from Manchester to Dubai at 7.55am local time on 7 July. Where required, affected passengers were provided with hotel accommodation.

"Emirates sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance.”

Updated: July 07, 2023, 2:24 PM
Emirates Airlines

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

View from London

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Editor's picks
More from the national