UK fire brigades issue safety guidelines for e-scooters

Fire brigades in the UK have warned users of electric bikes and scooters not to charge them overnight after a rising number of fires.

In 2022 alone, the London brigade has attended 116 fires involving e-bikes and e-scooters, it announced.

The fire brigades said the guidance underscored the importance of following the manufacturer's instructions when charging the devices, and not leaving them charging unattended or overnight.

To reduce the risk of overheating, it advises that the batteries should be allowed to cool down after use, before recharging. They should always be charged on hard, flat surfaces where heat can dissipate.

Users are warned not to modify or tamper with the battery, and to purchase any replacement chargers from reputable sellers.

E-bikes and e-scooters should not block escape routes, and should be stored and charged away from main through routes or exits.

This guidance follows a recent devastating fire in Cambridge, in which a woman and two children died.

On Monday, the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service announced that the most probable cause of the fire was an e-bike left charging.

E-Scooters can pose significant fire risks if not properly managed, users are warned. Getty Images

Gemma Germeney, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Lilly Peden, eight, and Oliver Peden, four, were taken to hospital but later died. A man in his thirties remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service's area commander Stuart Smith stressed the need for safety awareness.

“We know e-bikes and e-scooters are popular modes of personal transport at the moment, and we are urging anyone with one to be aware of the potential risks and follow simple precautions to reduce the likelihood of the batteries overheating,” he said.