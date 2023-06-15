Oscar winner and former MP Glenda Jackson dies

Two-time Oscar winning actress Glenda Jackson, who enjoyed a second career as a British MP, has died age 87.

Her agent Lionel Larner said: “Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award winning actress and politician died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London, this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side.”

When she returned to acting in her 80s, she took on a male role and one of theatre's most challenging – that of King Lear, for which she won high praise.

One of four daughters of a bricklayer and a cleaning lady in north-west England, Jackson never forgot her roots even as she made her name as one of the greatest women actors of her generation.

Growing up in Birkenhead, Cheshire, Jackson left school at the age of 15 and found work in a shop before winning a place at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

She won her first Academy Award in 1971 as lead actress for her role as a headstrong artist in director Ken Russell's film of DH Lawrence's novel ‘Women in Love’.

Her second Oscar came three years later for 'A Touch of Class', a romantic comedy directed by Melvin Frank in which Jackson played a harried fashion designer caught up in a catastrophic love affair with an American businessman in London.

Despite the successes and awards including two Emmy Awards and a Tony she gave up acting for politics and served as a Labour MP for 23 years.

Tulip Siddiq, Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, which was Jackson's constituency from 2010 to 2015 paid tribute to her predecessor as a “very supportive mentor” and “formidable politician”.

She tweeted: “Devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died.

Actor Hugh Grant with Glenda Jackson, then Minister of Transport for London, on the set of the film, Notting Hill. PA

“A formidable politician, an amazing actress and a very supportive mentor to me. Hampstead and Kilburn will miss you Glenda.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's thoughts are with Glenda Jackson's friends and family, Downing Street said.

“Obviously that's extremely sad news and obviously his thoughts will be with her friends and family at this time, but I'm sure we will have more to say,” the Prime Minister's spokesman said

In 1992, Jackson was elected as the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate and served as a junior transport minister from 1997 to 1999 during Sir Tony Blair's government.

Jackson stood down as an MP at the 2015 general election and returned to acting.

She won a Bafta for best actress in 2019 for her role in ‘Elizabeth Is Missing’ which followed the story of a woman suffering from dementia.

She had recently completed filming 'The Great Escaper' in which she co-starred with Michael Caine.