England Covid cases at record low before first public hearings

The UK has reported its lowest number of Covid-19 cases in more than two years, as the first public hearings of the official inquiry into the pandemic get under way.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported 269 new cases in England, the lowest daily figure since March 2020.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has also fallen to its lowest level since the start of the pandemic.

The first public hearings of the official inquiry into the pandemic will begin on Tuesday.

The inquiry, which is chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, will examine the UK government's handling of the pandemic, including its decision-making, its communication with the public, and its procurement of personal protective equipment.

The inquiry is expected to hear from a range of witnesses, including government ministers, scientists and healthcare professionals.

It is expected to last for several months, and its findings could have a significant impact on the UK's public health policy.

The UKHSA said that the fall in Covid-19 cases was due to a number of factors, including the high levels of vaccination and natural immunity in the population, and the continued use of face masks and social distancing measures.

It also warned that the pandemic was not over and called on people to continue to take precautions to protect themselves from the virus.

“The virus is still circulating, and it is important that people continue to get vaccinated and boosted, and to wear face masks in crowded places,” the UKHSA said.

