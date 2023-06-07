Heathrow security staff extend strike to take in school holiday

A strike by security staff at London's Heathrow Airport was on Wednesday extended to include more days.

For the first time security officers based at Terminal 3 will join colleagues from Terminal 5 and campus security in taking protest action.

The new strike dates include the August bank holiday and days in the school summer break, when passenger numbers are usually high at airports around the country.

About 2,000 security officers at Heathrow will walk out for 31 days in a pay dispute.

The dates are: June 24, 25, 28, 29 and 30 and July 14-16, 21-24, 28-31 and August 4-7, 11-14, 18-20 and 24-27.

Some strikes dates coincide with the beginning of the school holidays on July 28 and the August 25 bank holiday weekend.

Members of the Unite union are embroiled in a long-running dispute over pay which has led to previous protest action.

“Unite is putting Heathrow on notice that strike action at the airport will continue until it makes a fair pay offer to its workers,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

“Make no mistake, our members will receive the union's unflinching support in this dispute. Heathrow Airport has got its priorities all wrong.

“This [Heathrow Airport Holdings Limited] is an incredibly wealthy company, which this summer is anticipating bumper profits and an executive pay bonanza.

“It's also expected to pay out huge dividends to shareholders, yet its workers can barely make ends meet and are paid far less than workers at other airports.”

Heathrow bosses, in response to Wednesday's announcement, repeated a statement made last week saying everything would be done “to minimise strike disruption” and continue talks with Unite to resolve the issue.

“Passengers can rest assured that we will do everything we can to minimise strike disruption so they can enjoy their hard-earned summer holidays,” a Heathrow representative said.

“Unite has already tried and failed to disrupt the airport with unnecessary strikes on some of our busiest days and we continue to build our plans to protect journeys during any future action.

“The simple fact remains that the majority of colleagues do not support Unite's strikes.

“There is a two-year, inflation-beating pay rise ready for colleagues, if only Unite would allow them to have a say.

“We will continue talks with Unite about resolving this issue.”