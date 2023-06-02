Mayor pays tribute to victims of London Bridge terror attack

London Mayor Sadiq Khan paid tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack, as the city marks its sixth anniversary on Saturday.

Mr Khan expressed his pride in how Londoners “continue to stand united against hate”, reaffirming his commitment to ensuring that “no stone is left unturned in building a safer London for everyone”.

Eight people were killed and 48 injured on June 3, 2017, when a van ploughed into pedestrians before three men exited the vehicle and embarked on a stabbing spree.

The instigators of the attack were confronted and killed by police marksmen in Stoney Street.

“My thoughts today are with all the victims, families and friends of the appalling terrorist attack at London Bridge six years ago,” said Mr Khan in a statement.

“Today we also reflect on the heroic emergency services who ran selflessly towards danger and put their lives on the line for others.

“This was an attack on our freedom and values. I'm proud that as Londoners, we continue to stand united against hate in all its forms and will never let those who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life succeed.”

The mayor said he remains committed to working alongside communities, partners and police to counter the evolving threat from terrorism and ensure a safer London.

From left, Khuran Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba carried out the attack on London Bridge and in Borough Market on June 3, 2017. EPA

London Bridge attack

The perpetrators of the attack were Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane, and Youssef Zaghba, all British citizens.

They said they had been inspired by ISIS, though the group did not claim responsibility for the attack.

The attack began at 9.30pm when the van, a white Renault Clio, was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge.

The van then crashed into railings outside Borough Market. The three men got out of the van and began stabbing people in the market.

Police arrived at the scene within eight minutes, shooting and killing the three men.

The attack was the third major terrorist attack in London in less than two years.

In March 2017, a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death in the Palace of Westminster.

And in June 2017, a man detonated a bomb in a backpack on Parsons Green tube station.

The London Bridge attack led to increased security measures in London and other parts of the UK.

The government also introduced new laws that made it easier to deport foreign citizens who are suspected of being involved in terrorism.