Beano features in Australia and New Zealand trade deals

Special shipments of British goods such as signed Beano comics will be among the first to be sent under the UK’s new trade deals with Australia and New Zealand.

The agreements came into force at midnight and were the first trade deals negotiated post-Brexit, following the UK, Australia and New Zealand completing their domestic ratification processes.

Under the terms of the agreements, from Wednesday, tariffs on all UK goods exports to Australia and New Zealand will be removed, access to these markets for services unlocked, and red tape slashed for digital trade and work visas.

“Today is a historic moment as our first trade deals to be negotiated post-Brexit come into effect,” Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said.

“Businesses up and down the country will now be able to reap the rewards of our status as an independent trading nation and seize new opportunities, driving economic growth, innovation and higher wages.”

To mark the occasion, international trade minister Nigel Huddleston will tour DHL’s Southern Distribution Centre near Heathrow to see off two hand-picked consignments of UK goods.

British goods from across the country including Beano comics signed by the comic’s editor John Anderson, The Cambridge Satchel Co bags and Fever-Tree mixers are among the items being sent from the government to the Australian and New Zealand trade ministers.

The parcels will also include an England cricket top signed by James Anderson and Emma Lamb, a Wales rugby shirt signed by the men’s team and a tennis racket from Gray’s of Cambridge.

Fever-Tree mixers are among the items being sent from the government to the Australian and New Zealand trade ministers. Reuters

Mr Huddleston said it was “incredibly exciting” to see some of the first shipments leave the UK knowing that “when they arrive Down Under, they will benefit from our brand new deals”.

“Australia and New Zealand are two of our closest friends and like-minded partners and our trade deals secure favourable terms for British exporters, removing tariffs on all UK goods and slashing red tape,” he added.

Ministers say that alongside the new trade deals, young Britons will also benefit from opportunities in Australia, thanks to the expansion of the shared Youth Mobility and Working Holiday Maker visa programmes.

On July 1, the age limit for UK applicants going to Australia will go from 30 to 35 years old, and from July 1 next year, Britons will be able to stay in Australia for up to three years without having to meet specified work requirements.

“The new free trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand provide businesses with a great opportunity to capitalise on the demand in these markets for British goods,” DHL Express UK boss Ian Wilson said.

“We are delighted to have marked the commencement of these deals with a visit from the international trade minister to our site today, in which he had the chance to meet businesses and see the important role our colleagues play in the global economy.

Signed Beano comics are among the items being sent from the government to the Australian and New Zealand trade ministers. PA

Founder and managing director of Brighton Gin, Kathy Caton, also welcomed the deals coming into force, saying: “In an increasingly competitive and global market, removing trade barriers is exactly the support that the British gin industry needs.

“With a Brighton in every state in Australia, one of our goals is to see Brighton Gin being served in every one.

“Hopefully the free trade agreement gets us one step closer to that.”

Frugalpac boss Malcolm Waugh said: “Frugalpac produces the world’s first paper bottle for wines and spirits and the machines that make them.

“Our Frugal Bottles, which are made from 94 per cent recycled paperboard and have a carbon footprint six times lower than a glass bottle, are now sold in 22 countries including Australia and New Zealand.

“The Department for Business and Trade has been hugely supportive of Frugalpac and these free trade agreements will boost our plans to export machines to help the Australian and New Zealand drinks industry to further decarbonise.”