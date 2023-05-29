Spain to hold snap election after ruling party's drubbing in local vote

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called a surprise early general election for July 23.

He said he would dissolve parliament after his party performed badly in Sunday's local elections.

“I took the decision when looking at the results of the elections of yesterday,” Mr Sanchez said on Monday in a televised address.

His Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) and its junior ally Podemos lost ground during the regional elections, while rival conservative People's Party and far-right party Vox outperformed expectations.

“Although yesterday's elections had a local and regional scope, the meaning of the vote conveys a message that goes beyond that,” he said.

“That is why, as both prime minister and PSOE's secretary general, I personally assume [responsibility for] the results.”

Before Sunday's dismal results, Mr Sanchez had insisted that he would complete his four-year term, indicating that elections would be in December.