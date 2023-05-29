Russia strikes Ukraine military site during second bombardment in two days

Russia pounded Ukraine with dozens of missiles and drones overnight, striking fuel depots and five aircraft in a military site in the west of the country.

The attack was aimed at military hardware and infrastructure in the second giant bombardment in as many days.

Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said on social media that up to 40 missiles and about 35 drones had been launched, of which 37 and 29 respectively were shot down.

However, Russia hit a military target in Ukraine's western region of Khmelnytskiy, and rescuers are still fighting to contain fires, the regional governor said on Monday.

“Russian troops hit several sites, including a military one in the Khmelnytskiy region,” the Ukrainian authorities said on social media. They added that fuel depots and five aircraft had been hit.

The Khmelnytskiy regional governor's office said work was continuing on Monday to contain the fires in storage areas for fuel, lubricants and munitions.

Russia is “trying to exhaust our air defences,” Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said on Telegram.

Explosions echoed through the centre of Kyiv on Monday morning, as residents headed for shelters in metro stations and the sky above Kyiv filled with blast clouds and smoke trails.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were explosions in the capital's central districts and that emergency services had been dispatched. He urged residents to stay in shelters.

"Emergency services have responded to a call near the centre of the capital. The attack on Kyiv continues. Don't leave the shelters!" he wrote on the Telegram messaging app as residents ran to shelters in metro stations.

Ukraine said it also launched air strikes on Russian troops and weapons, including anti-aircraft systems and command posts.

Ukrainian servicemen use spotlights to search for drones over Kyiv. Reuters

Monday’s overnight attacks followed the largest drone strike since the start of the Russian invasion. It killed two people and wounded three others at the weekend.

“Most of the destruction was averted, and most of the lives that could have been taken by these Shaheds [drones] were saved,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

“I am grateful to each and every person who made it possible. Thank you, warriors.”

Russia has intensified aerial strikes on the capital this month, and warned the West against escalating the conflict after the US agreed to approve deliveries of F-16 fighter jets.