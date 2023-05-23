Rose inspired by Sultan of Oman on display at Chelsea Flower Show

Two roses inspired by the Sultan of Oman and his wife are currently on display at London's Chelsea Flower Show.

Harcarmine, created in honour of Sultan Haitham of Oman, and Harforever, created for his wife Ahad Al Busaidiyah, represent the colours of the Omani flag.

Harcarmine is red, Harforever is white and the foliage represents the green part of the flag.

The roses were created by crossbreeding a combination of varieties in the city of Salalah, where they adapted to the area’s cool and damp climate.

Oman already has a reputation for cultivating roses.

Thousands of rose bushes flower each year across Jebel Akhdar, also known as the green mountain, filling the air with the scent of flowers during the harvest season between March and April.

The season attracts tourists from all over the world who come to watch pickers select the flowers to make smoked rosewater in a process that has been passed down through the generations.

The new roses were unveiled at a ceremony at the flower show this week, which was attended by Badr Al Mantheri, Oman's ambassador to the UK, among other Omani officials.

The annual Chelsea Flower Show has been running since 1862 and is a favourite of the British royal family.

On Monday, it was visited by King Charles III, who appeared to be on the lookout for something to fill a patch in his garden at Highgrove, his Gloucestershire home, after the animals took a liking to some of his plants.

King Charles III with Josie Maughton and Jane Porter at the Choose Love Garden during the Chelsea Flower Show. Getty

He stopped at designer Jane Porter's garden Choose Love, where a lavender sage plant – also known as salvia lavandulifolia – with delicate purple flowers caught his eye.

The designer created the garden for the Choose Love charity, which supports asylum seekers around the globe, and featured plants such as old varieties of roses from the Middle East and irises from North Africa that those seeking sanctuary would recognise.

“He was really interested in one of the plants we've got because at Highgrove something's being eaten by rabbits and he wants to replace it,” Ms Porter said.

“I love that, that's brilliant, he's such a keen gardener. I'm sure he would have his eye out for all sorts of things – he was very knowledgeable about everything in the garden.”

The new roses were unveiled at a ceremony at the flower show this week. Photo: Oman News Agency

It was the king’s first visit to the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show as monarch. He was joined by the queen, who toured the site separately.

Earlier in the day, the Princess of Wales also visited the event to join schoolchildren who were invited by the RHS to participate in the show.

Best in Show at Chelsea Flower Show was on Tuesday awarded to Harris Bugg Studio for Horatio’s Garden, the first fully accessible garden to win the prize.

“It’s unbelievable and still sinking in,” a statement released on behalf of designers Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg said.

“It’s a really special garden for us because of the nature of the charity. Horatio’s is a charity about gardens and how they help on journeys of healing and so it feels absolutely right that it should win Best in Show.

“We are delighted for the charity, and we hope it helps to raise the profile of the incredible work they do and are delighted it will live on to form the heart of Horatio’s Garden Sheffield after the show.”

Plant of the Year was also awarded to Agapanthus Black Jack, which was selected from a shortlist of 18 plants.