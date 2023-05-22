Princess of Wales attends first children's picnic at Chelsea Flower Show

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has joined students from participating schools at the Chelsea Flower Show’s first children's picnic.

Pupils from 10 schools in the Royal Horticultural Society’s campaign for school gardening were invited to the outdoor luncheon before the start of the horticultural show.

Princess Catherine mingled with the youngsters picnicking at the site’s bandstand, promoting the integration of gardening and nature into the lives of children, a cause she passionately supports.

In 2019, she co-designed a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show, inspiring people to reconnect with nature.

The idea was born from her dialogue with the RHS in 2019 when her garden was exhibited at Chelsea, leading her to believe that more children should be involved in the show.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks with school pupils at the first Children's Picnic at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Royal visit anticipated

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to attend the show on Monday. They will tour the gardens and displays with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Among the exhibits is the London Square Community Garden, designed by James Smith, emphasising community connections through a space where people can relax, share meals, and interact with nature.

Of special interest will be the Samaritans’ Listening Garden, a design by Darren Hawkes, inspired by those who have reached out to the Samaritans during difficult times. As patron of the charity for more than 20 years, King Charles is dedicated to supporting their vision of reducing suicide rates.

This year's Chelsea Flower Show marks the first since Queen Elizabeth II's death. A regular attendee, the queen often had the RHS Chelsea Flower Show marked in her calendar, and she even attended in 2022 despite health problems.

To honour Queen Elizabeth II, her family will visit the Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration, a piece by Dave Green. This garden serves as a tribute to the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla and remembers Queen Elizabeth. A special presentation is scheduled during their visit.

A visitor views at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. The show is held for five days each May by the Royal Horticultural Society.

More on the show

The Chelsea Flower Show is held each year in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, England.

The event attracts 150,000 visitors during five days every May, with exhibits including gardens, floral displays and plant nurseries.

From May 23 to 27, 2023, the theme for this year's show, Restorative Power of Gardens and Gardening, will highlight the positive influence of gardens on health and well-being.

This year's show boasts a line-up of special features, including gardens designed by the Prince of Wales showcasing organic gardening benefits, the RHS emphasising pollinators' importance, the Chelsea Physic Garden exhibiting medicinal plants, and the BBC presenting the best of British gardening.

The show serves as a learning centre for the latest gardening trends and a platform to appreciate the therapeutic effects of gardening.