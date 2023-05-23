Madeleine McCann: Police begin searching reservoir in Portugal

Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007 have begun searching a reservoir in Portugal.

On Tuesday, between 20 and 30 officers could be seen by the Arade dam, about 50km from Praia da Luz, where Madeleine, who was three at the time, was last seen alive.

A blue tent could be seen in the area, which has been cordoned off to the press and members of the public.

Read more German court throws out charges against Madeleine McCann suspect

The search was requested by German police and is being carried out with the help of British officials in connection with a formal suspect in the case.

German citizen and convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, 45, was in the Algarve in 2007. He has denied any involvement.

German prosecutors in Braunschweig said on Tuesday that “criminal procedural measures are currently taking place in Portugal as part of the investigation into the Madeleine McCann case”.

They added that “the measures are being implemented by way of mutual legal assistance by the Portuguese prosecution authorities with the support of officers from the Federal Criminal Police Office”.

“More detailed information on the background is not being released at this time for investigative tactical reasons,” the statement said.

Portuguese police conduct a new search at the reservoir. AFP

Brueckner is serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he committed in Portugal in 2005.

He is under investigation on suspicion of murder in the McCann case but has not been charged. He spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz, around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance. His yellow and white camper van was reportedly spotted near the area where she went missing and he is said to have called the reservoir “his little paradise”.

The Madeleine McCann case – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Kate and Gerry McCann display a poster of their missing daughter Madeleine at a press conference in June 2007, a month after she disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal. All photos: Getty Images

The case stirred worldwide interest for several years, with reports of sightings of her stretching as far away as Australia, along with a slew of books and television documentaries about the case.

Rewards for finding Madeleine, who would now be 20, reached several million dollars.

British, Portuguese and German police are still piecing together what happened on the night when the toddler disappeared from her bed in the southern Portuguese resort on May 3, 2007.

She was in the same room as her twin brother and sister, who were two at the time, while her parents had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.