IMF backtracks on UK recession prediction

The International Monetary Fund has made a U-turn on its prediction that the UK economy will fall into a recession this year.

A month ago, the IMF was forecasting a 0.3 per cent contraction for the UK economy this year, which itself was a revision of a prediction of a 0.6 per cent contraction from a few months earlier.

“Buoyed by resilient demand in the context of declining energy prices, the UK economy is expected to avoid a recession and maintain positive growth in 2023,” the IMF said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Today’s IMF report shows a big upgrade to the UK’s growth forecast and credits our action to restore stability and tame inflation.

“It praises our childcare reforms, the Windsor Framework and business investment incentives. If we stick to the plan, the IMF confirm our long-term growth prospects are stronger than in Germany, France and Italy – but the job is not done yet.”

The slightly less gloomy outlook comes after an IMF team held meetings last week with officials from the Treasury, the Bank of England and City regulator the Financial Conduct Authority, as well as with independent watchdogs at the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Economic growth in the UK will slow to 0.4 per cent in 2023, “held back by tighter monetary and fiscal policies needed to curb inflation, and lingering impacts of the terms-of-trade shock,” the IMF said.

“This latest forecast represents a 0.7 percentage point upgrade to the IMF’s April World Economic Outlook forecast of -0.3 per cent,” the IMF added.

The IMF now predicts that the UK economy will grow by 1 per cent next year and by 2 per cent in 2025 and 2026.

The IMF's upgraded growth forecast puts the UK ahead of Germany's economy, which is predicted to shrink by 0.1 per cent this year, meaning that Britain can shed the title of “worst-performer” in the G7 group of advanced economies.

Inflation still a worry

However, the Fund also pointed to the continuing problem of inflation and while figures due out on Wednesday are expected to show inflation fell into single digits in April, the IMF warned against “premature celebrations” that price rises were being tamed.

The IMF forecasted that inflation would only get close to the Bank of England's 2 per cent target by the middle of 2025, six months later than it had previously predicted. It also stressed the need for the Bank of England to keep monetary policy tight.

“Some further monetary tightening will likely be needed, and rates may have to remain high for longer to bring down inflation more assuredly,” the IMF said.

Meanwhile, the IMF said that the UK authorities had dealt well with the recent concerns regarding banking industry, sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US and the hurried sale of troubled Credit Suisse to Swiss rival UBS.

“The UK financial system has weathered the recent global banking stress well,” the IMF said.

“Continued strong oversight, including of smaller banks and the diverse non-bank financial sector, will be critical to preserve UK financial stability, which the IMF sees as a global public good.”

Overall, the IMF said that while the UK is doing markedly better and is likely to avoid a recession this year, a degree of vigilance is required in both fiscal and monetary policy to make sure that inflation and other factors do not hamper future growth.

“Monetary policy will need to remain tight in order to keep inflation expectations well-anchored and bring inflation to target,” the IMF said.

“Fiscal policy should continue to be aligned with monetary policy in the fight against inflation, while protecting key public services and the vulnerable.”