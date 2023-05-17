Sunak to announce alliance with Japan on defence, security and cyber projects

British Prime Minister Rushi Sunak will unveil a new deal with Japan to foster closer defence, security and cyber ties during a trip to Tokyo.

Amid growing concerns about China, Mr Sunak will commit to sending a naval battle fleet to the Indo-Pacific region in 2025 and to double UK troop numbers in coming joint exercises.

Before attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, he will also agree to a partnership with Japan on semiconductors to reduce the reliance on Beijing for supply of microchips.

The “Hiroshima Accord” will be formally agreed to on Thursday between Mr Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before the meeting of world leaders.

Mr Sunak will share talks with world leaders including Joe Biden during the summit, which is expected to focus on economic security and support for Ukraine.

He will not hold personal bilateral talks with Mr Biden, but will with Mr Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Sunak will be joined by his wife Akshata Murty, who will join the G7’s “partners’ programme” in her first official foreign visit since they entered No 10 Downing Street.

Under the agreement with Japan, Mr Sunak will commit to sending the Navy’s carrier Strike Group to the Indo-Pacific.

Including an aircraft carrier and fighter jets, the fleet will work with the Japanese military and other allies to defend peace and stability in the region.

A fourth UK-Japan “vigilant isles” military exercise taking place in Japan this year is being billed as the biggest yet and will include about 170 UK service personnel.

The UK and Japan are also expected to commit to consulting each other on key regional and global security issues, and to consider measures in response.

They will also launch the semiconductors partnership to make use of British expertise and Japanese materials to bolster supplies.

A new cyber partnership will be announced, as will plans to accelerate use of clean energy.

On the plane to Tokyo, Mr Sunak told reporters one of his priorities for the summit was ensuring “we as G7 allies, are aligned in our approach to protecting ourselves against the risks and challenges that China poses”.

“It is a privilege to be visiting Tokyo and Hiroshima at this historic moment in the United Kingdom’s relationship with Japan," he said in a statement.

“Prime Minister Kishida and I are closely aligned on the importance of protecting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and defending our values, including free and fair trade.

“The Hiroshima Accord will see us step up co-operation between our armed forces, grow our economies together and develop our world-leading science and technology expertise.

“It marks an exciting next phase in the UK and Japan’s flourishing partnership.”

The trip takes place as Mr Sunak struggles with Tory infighting heightened by the party’s large-scale losses in local elections.

He will host a business reception in the Roppongi Hills of Tokyo, with the chiefs of Toshiba, Nissan and Hitachi, and UK company Octopus Energy, invited.

At the G7 summit starting on Friday, Mr Sunak will discuss shoring up support for Ukraine and holding Russia to account for its actions among his priorities.

He will reflect on the “sombre reminder of the human cost of all-out war” while visiting Hiroshima, where he will plant a tree to remember victims of the atomic bomb in 1945.

“The visit is a crucial opportunity to build our relationship with Japan, already one of the UK’s strongest and most important partners," Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said.

“The summit is an opportunity for the G7 to demonstrate unified resolve and action in the face of threats from autocratic states – threats to global prosperity, security and sovereignty.”