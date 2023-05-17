Emirati teenager and woman die after cars hit by speeding lorry

Two Emiratis died after their vehicles were hit by a speeding and overladen lorry in Fujairah.

A 17-year-old boy and a woman, 44, travelling separately, were killed when their cars burst into flames on Tuesday evening.

The teenager was travelling with his father, who was injured in the incident. The lorry driver was also hurt.

The crash took place on the road leading to the port of Fujairah.

Traffic police and emergency crews in the emirate were called to the scene.

“The lorry driver, an Arab national, was operating his vehicle with an excessive load and at a speed beyond the permissible limit,” said Col Saleh Al Dhanhani, director of the Fujairah Police traffic and patrols department.

He said the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to a collision with two other vehicles.

The impact caused the vehicles to burst into flames.

Civil defence teams extinguished the fire and extracted those trapped inside before ambulance crews took them to Fujairah hospital.

The teenager and the woman in the other car died. The father and lorry driver are still being treated.

Earlier this year, a lorry driver was arrested in Ras Al Khaimah after an incident in which a motorist standing by the side of the road was killed in a hit-and-run.

Col Al Dhanhani reminded the public about the importance of observing traffic rules.

“Grave consequences could result from driving vehicles at excessive speeds, both on internal and external roads,” he said.

“Speeding often results in the driver’s inability to maintain control of the vehicle, leading to serious traffic accidents.”

He urged all drivers to adhere to speed limits and load restrictions to ensure the safety of all road users.