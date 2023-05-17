Asylum seekers' safety 'at risk' under new landlord policy

The safety of asylum seekers is being put at risk by a government policy that aims to help move thousands of migrants out of hotels, critics have warned.

The change will allow landlords to house asylum seekers for two years without having their property recognised as a house in multiple occupation, or HMO, which is required if a home is occupied by more than two people who are not members of the same family.

The plans will reportedly create exemptions from regulations governing electrical safety and minimum room sizes.

Mary Atkinson, campaigns and network manager at the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, told The Guardian: “Without HMO licences, already traumatised people will be at risk of living in places that are unfit for human habitation.”

Housing Minister Felicity Buchan said the decision was “part of a broader suite of measures that the Home Office is implementing” to “speed up” the moving of asylum seekers out of hotels.

Almost 50,000 people are currently in hotels, on top of approximately 57,000 in long-standing asylum accommodation.

Labour MPs condemned the plans, with Kim Leadbeater branding the statutory instrument “another clear example of the utter mess” the government has made of the immigration system and Matthew Pennycook warning it would mean “no minimum standards whatsoever” apply to asylum housing.

“Of course it will be cheaper to house asylum seekers in accommodation without gas safety certificates, without safe electrical appliances and furniture, without working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and without shared amenity facilities that meet minimum standards,” Mr Pennycook said.

The plans could be approved as soon as Wednesday, which will otherwise be dominated by the publication of the government's long-awaited rental reforms to abolish so-called “no-fault” evictions.

“The use of expensive hotels to house the unprecedented number of asylum seekers crossing the Channel is unacceptable and must end,” a government spokesman said.

“By temporarily removing this licensing requirement, we will be able to acquire more suitable long-term accommodation while continuing to meet our legal duty of care.

“This will not compromise standards and all properties will be independently inspected for quality to ensure they continue to meet national housing quality requirements.”

The cost of a HMO license varies between local authorities and can range from several hundreds of pounds to more than £1,000.