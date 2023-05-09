Three-storey migrant barge arrives in Cornwall

A barge that will house 500 asylum seekers has docked in the south-west of England as part of a widely-criticised new government scheme.

The three-storey Bibby Stockholm arrived on Tuesday in Falmouth, Cornwall, where it will undergo an assessment and refurbishment.

The vessel, which has more than 200 bedrooms, is then expected to be moved into position at the Portland Port in Dorset in the next few weeks.

Reports suggest that the Portland Port has tried to deter anti-migrant demonstrations by not publicising the dates when the ship will be docked there.

The south Dorset harbour usually advertises the arrival and departure dates on its website of the 40 or more cruises set to dock at the port during the year.

The Times reported that the dates were taken down because of concerns that far-right activists could organise anti-migrant protests on days when thousands of tourists are due to arrive on cruise ships.

The Bibby Stockholm barge, which is due to accommodate migrants in the UK, arrives in Falmouth, Cornwall.

A Portland Port spokesman, when asked about the report, said that all cruise calls were proceeding as normal but "arrivals and departures are subject to change".

The barge was previously described as an “oppressive environment” when the Dutch government used it to house asylum seekers.

Human rights organisations criticised the “cruelty” of “confining” hundreds of vulnerable people on a barge, as they blamed the government for creating a backlog of asylum claims.

The barge is part of a series of schemes from the UK government aimed at moving asylum seekers away from costly hotel accommodation.

The Home Office says asylum seeker hotels cost the British public £6 million a day.

It comes after more small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel arrived at Dover on Monday.

A group of people were pictured on the docks after being rescued by a Border Force vessel.

The Home Office has not yet declared how many arrived on Monday, but Saturday saw 135 people arrive on three detected boats, with a further three carrying 134 across the strait on Sunday.

At least 6,500 migrants have arrived via the unauthorised route this year.