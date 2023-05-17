Abu Dhabi Police Cavalry victorious at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Prince Edward honours UAE team for outstanding performance in prestigious equestrian competition

The Abu Dhabi Police Cavalry team won the individual and team competitions at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Marwa Hassan author image
Marwa Hassan
May 17, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The Abu Dhabi Police Cavalry team won both the individual and team competitions at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The equestrian event is held annually in Home Park, the private grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, recognised Abu Dhabi's achievements, underscoring the significance of their victory at the highly-regarded event.

READ MORE
Abu Dhabi launches new traffic alert system

This year, the Royal Windsor Horse Show saw participation from 29 international police teams. The Abu Dhabi Police Cavalry team that took centre stage with their commendable performance.

The event, which ran for five days in May, is not just a competition but also a social gathering that garners attention from the British royal family and celebrities.

Originating in 1927 as a modest local show, it has evolved into a staple of the international horse show calendar, attracting competitors and spectators from around the globe.

The show offers a diverse range of events, including show jumping, dressage, carriage driving and endurance riding.

The Abu Dhabi Police Cavalry team are congratulated by Prince Edward at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. All photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office

The Abu Dhabi Police Cavalry team are congratulated by Prince Edward at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. All photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:56 AM

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

View from London

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

editor's picks
More from the national