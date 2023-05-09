First baby with DNA from three people born in the UK

The first baby with DNA from three people has been born in the UK after a special IVF procedure, the fertility regulator said.

Fewer than five babies have been born in the UK after mitochondrial donation treatment as of April 20 this year, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority said, according to reports.

The Guardian reported that the authority did not give further details to avoid families being identified.

The aim of the treatment is to avoid women passing on defective genes in the mitochondria — tiny, rod-like power plants in cells that supply energy — and prevent children inheriting conditions.

The technique involves giving a woman an IVF baby with DNA from three people.

The baby will have nuclear DNA from its mother and father, which define key characteristics such as personality and eye colour.

A baby sleeps. PA

It will also have a tiny amount of mitochondrial DNA provided by a female donor, the third “parent”.

Britain became the first country in the world to formally allow mitochondrial replacement therapy when the authority gave a cautious green light to the procedure in 2017.

In 2018, fertility doctors at the Newcastle Fertility Centre at Life were given permission to give two women MRT.

In 2015, MPs and peers paved the way for the change by voting to alter the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act, which sets the legal framework for fertility research and treatment.