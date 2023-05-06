What are the coins used in the coronation ceremony?

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

The coins used in the offering during the coronation ceremony play an essential role in symbolising the new monarch's responsibility to care for the poor and needy.

These coins, English coins of the current reign, are placed on a cushion and presented to the monarch by the Lord High Almoner.

The tradition has evolved over time, with foreign coins being used in the past. King George IV established the practice of using English coins in 1821.

Though the coins are not used to pay for anything, they serve as a symbol of the monarch's commitment to charity. After the ceremony, they are usually melted down, and the metal is used to make new coins.

This process ensures the coins' unique purpose is preserved and highlights the continuous cycle of giving and renewal.

During the coronation, the king also offers the Jewelled Sword of Offering.

The Lord President of the Council redeems this symbolic offering using a small velvet bag of coins.

The bag contains 100 newly-minted 50 pence pieces bearing the king's image. Notably, this same bag was used in 1937 for the same purpose, further emphasising the continuity of tradition.

The coins used in the coronation ceremony hold great symbolic value.

They represent the new monarch's commitment to supporting the less fortunate and serve as a reminder of the continuous cycle of charity and renewal that the monarchy represents.