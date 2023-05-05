Sunak says coronation will mark moment 'a new era is born'

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the crowning of King Charles III on Saturday will be the moment when a “new era is born”.

No other country could assemble “such a dazzling display” of processions and pageantry along with ceremonies and street parties, Mr Sunak said.

“But this is not just a spectacle,” he said.

“It’s a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions. “A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country and a cherished ritual through which a new era is born.”

The coronation would also be a moment of “extraordinary national pride”, he added.

“We will celebrate the enduring nature of our great monarchy; its constancy, devotion to duty, and service to others.”

Commenting on the diversity of the ceremony, Mr Sunak said that, after 1,000 years of monarchs being crowned in Christian services, “every faith will play a central role for the first time”.

He hoped that "thousands of acts of kindness” by volunteers across Britain over the weekend will define the age of King Charles.

“Let’s look to the future with hope and optimism,” he concluded.

“And let’s make new memories, so we can tell our grandchildren of the day we came together to sing: God Save The King.”