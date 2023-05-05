Sunak says coronation will mark moment 'a new era is born'

Crowning of King Charles III brings 'extraordinary national pride', British Prime Minister says

Britain's King Charles III is greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at an informal meeting with Commonwealth leaders on Friday. AFP
Thomas Harding author image
Thomas Harding
May 05, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the crowning of King Charles III on Saturday will be the moment when a “new era is born”.

No other country could assemble “such a dazzling display” of processions and pageantry along with ceremonies and street parties, Mr Sunak said.

“But this is not just a spectacle,” he said.

“It’s a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions. “A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country and a cherished ritual through which a new era is born.”

The coronation would also be a moment of “extraordinary national pride”, he added.

King Charles III coronation: Date, times, route, guests and what you need to know

“We will celebrate the enduring nature of our great monarchy; its constancy, devotion to duty, and service to others.”

Commenting on the diversity of the ceremony, Mr Sunak said that, after 1,000 years of monarchs being crowned in Christian services, “every faith will play a central role for the first time”.

He hoped that "thousands of acts of kindness” by volunteers across Britain over the weekend will define the age of King Charles.

“Let’s look to the future with hope and optimism,” he concluded.

“And let’s make new memories, so we can tell our grandchildren of the day we came together to sing: God Save The King.”

Updated: May 05, 2023, 9:48 PM

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

View from London

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

WEEKEND EDITION
More from the national