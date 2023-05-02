What will the weather be like for King Charles's coronation weekend?

As the UK prepares for King Charles's coronation weekend, the country is bracing for blustery conditions and a mixture of sunshine and rain.

The forecast suggests dull and wet conditions for the big day.

Last weekend temperatures reached 19ºC in southern England, while Wales and Scotland experienced highs in the mid-teens. However, the mercury is set to drop as winds pick up throughout the week.

The Met Office's Rachel Ayers said that Tuesday would be drier across the UK, with sunny spells in the afternoon. However, northerly winds will make it cooler compared to the previous days.

A band of rain on the west coast would work its way north-east into Northern Ireland and western Scotland by Tuesday evening, Ms Ayers added.

The current Sky News weather forecast predicts rain moving in from the south-west on Friday, followed by a dull, wet and windy Saturday — the day of King Charles's coronation.

Clearer conditions are expected in Scotland. The rest of the coronation bank holiday weekend is predicted to be unsettled with showers and longer spells of rain.

However, as the UK weather is notoriously unpredictable, there is still a chance for changes as the weekend approaches.

The Met Office previously predicted “dry and mild” weather for the coronation bank holiday weekend, but has since revised its forecast to include a mix of showers and more prolonged rain.

With celebrations and events planned across the country for the historic occasion, partygoers and organisers will have a close eye on the forecast.