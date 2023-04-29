Muslims mark Eid festival with gathering in London

Thousands of people gathered in Trafalgar Square, London, on Saturday to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

Festivities got under way at around midday with musicians, comedians and speakers taking to a stage at the foot of Nelson’s Column.

The event, hosted by comedian Ali Official and model Mariah Idrissi, began with a reading from the Quran from speaker Hassan Rasool.

“British Muslims often feel quite neglected from the media limelight, so to have an event solely representing us right in the heart of London and Trafalgar Square means so much," Mr Rasool, 30, said

Read More Worshippers flock to UAE mosques to mark Eid Al Fitr

“I think that blend of being British and being Muslim, and not having to choose which side you’re on is really represented here today.”

The celebratory atmosphere was tinged with sadness as performers offered prayers for the people of Sudan.

A performer during the Eid in the Square festival in Trafalgar Square, London.

The events in Trafalgar Square take place a week after the date of Eid on April 21.

This year’s theme supported Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Love For Everyone campaign, which focuses on family and bringing communities together for the celebration.