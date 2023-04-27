Jane Goodall warns activists 'blocking roads won't save the planet'

Prominent primatologist Dame Jane Goodall on Thursday called for action to protect the planet in an interview with BBC Radio 4 but said activist groups blockading cities and motorways will not help the environment.

Dr Goodall, 88, said the devastating effects of climate change could lead to mass extinction.

“I'm still travelling frantically around the world because if everybody loses hope they will do nothing because they feel helpless,” she said, warning that time is running out to put things right before the planet heats up irrevocably.

She urged people to take action by reducing their reliance on fossil fuels, investing in renewable energy and changing their diet to eat less meat and more plant-based foods.

The renowned conservationist also stressed the importance of protecting endangered species such as chimpanzees.

Dr Goodall has inspired millions of people to take action to protect the planet.

Her passion for saving animals and the environment has even led to the creation of a new TV series for children, Jane's Animal Adventures, which encourages children to join the Roots and Shoots programme.

The project is aimed at empowering children to pioneer change in their communities.

“I think it's going to be a huge hit with children,” Dr Goodall said of Roots and Shoots

“I think children absolutely love that kind of mixture of reality with these, you know, wild journeys through space and animals coming to life."

She encouraged children to take action in their own neighbourhoods to make a difference, highlighting the success story of saving the black robin from extinction in New Zealand.

While supporting direct action to combat climate change, Dame Jane Goodall cautions against disruptive protests that block roads, arguing that they can be counterproductive and turn people against the cause. Getty Images

In response to a question about direct action protests, Dr Goodall argued that activists should not block roads and disrupt people's everyday lives.

“I'd like to see more direct action but not the kind that … blocking traffic for miles and miles along the high road of ordinary people trying to get home to cook supper or be with their children. That is counterproductive, I think,” she said.

She believes everyone can make a difference and the focus should be on positive action to inspire others and raise money to help endangered species.

Despite being nearly 90, Dr Goodall still spends 300 days a year travelling the world, inspiring others to address environmental issues.