Britain sets Cop28 deadline for 'unmistakable progress' on climate funding

The Cop28 climate summit is a deadline for “clear and unmistakable progress” on funding poorer countries to go green, Britain's development minister said on Thursday.

Andrew Mitchell named funding global climate action as one of four priorities in a shake-up of Britain's development policy.

He wants to extract more money from the private sector after the UK cut its foreign aid budget.

Mr Mitchell said discontent in the developing world had mounted since Britain hosted the Cop26 summit two years ago.

A promise by rich countries to organise $100 billion of annual climate funding for poorer nations — first offered in 2009 — has yet to be kept.

Cop28 begins in the UAE on November 30.

“Make no mistake: we are now reaching a tipping point,” Mr Mitchell said in a speech at the Chatham House think tank in London.

“We've heard the challenge of the poor world at our own Cop in Glasgow, and the rising voices of outrage at last year's Cop in Egypt.

“By the time we reach Cop28 at the end of this year, we will need to show clear and unmistakable progress.”

Andrew Mitchell, long a critic of the UK's development policy, became development minister last year. AFP

Charities said they welcomed the focus on climate and hunger and the effort to “rebuild” Britain’s aid programme after the budget cuts.

But the cuts should be reversed if Britain hopes to "restore trust" around the world, said Oxfam's head of advocacy Katy Chakrabortty.

Activists often point out that many poorer countries are particularly vulnerable to climate change despite having historically done little to cause it.

Developing countries need money to turn their economies green and prepare for climate-related threats such as flood and drought.

Mr Mitchell said pressure would mount on the rich world in the lead-up to Cop28, for example during next month's summit of G7 leaders.

He said younger voters were also demanding climate action, as a UK election expected in 2024 draws nearer.

“We are being watched by our constituents — particularly the younger generation who are increasingly determined that those who are today the key decision-makers on this vital agenda measure up to this task,” he said.

Alongside climate funding, Mr Mitchell said his top goals were tackling hunger, supporting women and girls and extracting more money from the private sector to pay for development.

Development revamp

The development shake-up will see Britain widen its focus away from direct aid towards “building partnerships” with other countries.

Britain cut its aid budget in 2021 by more than a fifth, a move strongly opposed at the time by Mr Mitchell, who was then a backbench MP.

He also objected to the 2020 merger of the Foreign Office with the Department for International Development.

Mr Mitchell admitted on Thursday he had a “criminal record as long as your arm” in criticising the government's development policy.

But after returning to the development brief in October, he said on Thursday he was “not in the business of rubbishing” the merger as he announced that “Britain is back” despite the funding cuts.

Britain says its development policy will focus less on aid and more on partnerships. PA

The new programme will have the brand name “UK International Development” as Mr Mitchell tries to sell “compelling tales” of foreign aid successes to the public.

The minister said he was “determined to win over the doubters” as he conceded no more than half of Britons would support his agenda.

New initiatives will include an overseas volunteering programme for young Britons.

There will also be efforts to help countries avoid debt repayments when they are hit by climate-related disasters such as hurricanes.

Mr Mitchell said Britain wanted to widen its aid relationship with Gulf partners.

“At its core, international development is not about charity, handouts and dependency. It is about listening to our partners and working together to advance our shared objectives,” Mr Mitchell said.

The minister has spent recent days defending the UK’s handling of the crisis in Sudan, and the evacuation of British citizens and diplomatic staff.

He said the UK would “continue to work tirelessly to help bring an end to the violence and provide vital humanitarian relief.”