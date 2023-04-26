Petrol shortage hampers escape from Sudan

Britons trying to flee the conflict in Sudan say their escape is being hampered by a petrol shortage.

UK citizens have been told to make their own way to the airfield, north of Khartoum, where the military is co-ordinating the large-scale evacuation.

But a UK-born student attempting to flee Sudan said she did not have enough petrol to make the dangerous one-hour drive from the outskirts of Khartoum to the airstrip.

“I'm trying to get there. But the problem is the vehicles that we have no gas, and the petrol stations are empty,” Samar Eltayeb, 20, from Birmingham, said.

“There'll be constant flights within the next few days, but if I can't find gas to get there, then I'm stuck.”

The UK has flown out between 200 and 300 of its citizens in an operation that began on Tuesday.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said an “extensive operation” was continuing to help Britons stuck in the conflict-ridden North African country.

“We expect there to be approximately 200 to 300 people who have been relocated from Sudan in the last few flights, but we are now commencing an extensive operation,” Ms Braverman told Sky News on Wednesday.

A passenger plane belonging to Britain's Royal Air Force carrying about 40 civilians landed in Cyprus on Tuesday, according to Cyprus's Foreign Ministry.

It was one of two RAF planes that have landed at Larnaca Airport in Cyprus, with the first charter flight back to London set to depart later on Wednesday.

Families with young children were among those on the first flights that landed in Cyprus. A British man told the BBC that his sister, who left Sudan overnight, felt an overwhelming sense of relief.

Three planes were due to have left conflict-torn Khartoum for Cyprus by Wednesday morning, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledging “many more” would follow as he warned of a “critical” 24 hours.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK would take charge of the Wadi Saeedna airstrip near the capital from German forces, after Berlin said its final evacuation flight would leave on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the German defence ministry said it had ended its operation to evacuate people from Sudan, after flying more than 700 people flown out of the country, including around 200 German citizens.

Around 120 British troops had already been supporting the operation at the Wadi Saeedna airstrip.

The UK military could be ready to use force if needed to protect the air base in the event it comes under attack during the airlift, although the troops are primarily there to help with logistics and provide air traffic control.

The British government is also considering other options, including an evacuation by sea from Port Sudan, 800km from the capital.

HMS Lancaster and the RFA Cardigan Bay have been sent to the region.

Sudan crisis latest - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A man walks by a house destroyed in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan. AP

The government has estimated that there are about 4,000 Britons in Sudan.

The UK began the large-scale evacuation of its citizens on Tuesday, following other nations in pulling people out of Sudan, where violent clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have killed hundreds of people and stranded foreigners.

It came under criticism for beginning its operation days after other countries.

Ms Braverman defended the UK's response, saying the government had to cope with a “larger cohort of British nationals in Sudan compared to many other countries”.

The families of some UK nationals stranded in Sudan say they have had “very limited” contact from the Home Office.

Saleh El-Khalifa, whose mother is attempting to flee Sudan with her elderly father, said the Home Office advice to stay indoors had not been a “viable option”.

His mother was forced to make a journey to Port Sudan with her 86-year-old father, who suffers from a terminal illness, and is trying to cross the border into Saudi Arabia, he said.

Mr Khalifa told BBC Breakfast the journey was “beyond challenging” and that information from the Home Office had been “very limited”.

“It could be points that I'm not able to speak to her for a day or two,” he said.

“The first few days me and my sister tried to contact [the Home Office]. The advice was the same, to stay in doors and not move. That wasn't a viable option as there was no guarantee of their safety by staying in one location.

“That is why the majority of people have had to move to ensure their own life and safety, which is a situation no one should have to be put in.

“It is at the point now where my mum might be trying to get into Saudi Arabia, as she believes it would be a safer route back to the UK as opposed to being told at the last moment where these flights are taking off.

“We heard about one of the first flights yesterday that it was only on the ground for less than half an hour and the location was being shared very minimally.

“Even if my mum had been told of the right time, the time frame she would have had to get there would have been almost impossible.”