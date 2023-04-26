UN chief calls on Sudan’s warring parties to 'silence the guns'

Follow the latest Sudan updates here

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on Sudan’s warring parties to “silence the guns”.

“The fighting must stop immediately … It’s incumbent on Sudanese leaders to put the interests of their people front and centre,” he told the UN Security Council in an emergency meeting.

Sudan was plunged into chaos almost two weeks ago when street battles erupted between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

More than 450 people have been killed and 4,000 have been injured, UN figures show.

Mr Guterres said the power struggle in Sudan is “lighting a fuse” that could detonate across borders, while it also puts the African nation’s future at risk.

He urged UN member states and regional organisations with “influence” to press the warring parties to de-escalate tension and return to the negotiating table “immediately”.

Volker Perthes, special representative of the Secretary General for Sudan, told council members that the 72-hour ceasefire brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday seems to be holding in some areas.

Expand Autoplay A man walks by a house destroyed in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan. AP

But he added that there has not yet been unequivocal sign that the Sudanese Armed Forces or the RSF are ready to “seriously negotiate”. This suggests “that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible”, Mr Perthes said.

The special representative warned “this is a miscalculation”, as Sudan could become “increasingly fragmented”, leading to a devastating impact on the region.

He accused both sides of having a “disregard for the laws and norms of war” as well as abuses that “may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity”.

Sudan's Ambassador to the UN, Al-Harith Idris Al Harith, expressed gratitude for international efforts to resolve the situation but said his country should find its own way through the crisis.

"We express our appreciation for the efforts of brotherly and friendly countries and regional organisations to help calm the situation," he said.

"This matter is an internal matter that should be left to the Sudanese to find the required solutions amongst themselves".

The UAE's Ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh, announced that her country would be contributing $50 million in emergency humanitarian aid for Sudan.

She added that evacuation efforts would prioritise “the most vulnerable, including women and children, the sick and the elderly during the evacuations”.

“The UAE will continue providing care and accommodation assistance to the evacuees who come to our country,” she said.

“We also remain actively involved in efforts to de escalate the situation on the ground.”

The US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that there would be “accountability for anyone”, including military political actors, who attempt to undermine or delay Sudan's democratic progress.

“The same is true for anyone who is responsible for violations of international humanitarian law and violations or abuses of human rights,” she said.

Washington's UN envoy also called “direct and indirect fire” on its diplomatic convoy and embassy “reckless and irresponsible”.