Khartoum residents report drop in clashes between Sudanese forces

The intensity of fighting in Khartoum between Sudan's army and a rival paramilitary group dropped significantly on Saturday morning, residents said, although there were no signs of a complete halt to the week-old battle in the Sudanese capital.

Intermittent explosions rocked the city despite both sides expressing willingness to observe a three-day truce for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al Fitr that began on Friday.

Khartoum residents said the intensity of the fighting fluctuated on Friday, but invariably picked up after quiet spells, with the thud of artillery, heavy gunfire and screaming jet fighters shaking the city.

The city's streets remained largely deserted on Saturday, while shops stayed shut. Residents say they are running out of food as stocks run low, and are also facing widespread cuts in power and water supply.

The United Nations and foreign governments, including the US, Japan, UK, Sweden and Spain, say they are making preparations to extract personnel and citizens from Sudan. However, none had been evacuated by Saturday morning.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, said late on Friday that it was prepared to partially reopen Sudan's airports to allow foreigners to leave. The RSF is in control of Khartoum airport, but the facility has been the scene of heavy fighting and it is not clear whether its runway is damaged.

Satellite images show damaged aircraft sitting on the tarmac.

The World Health Organisation on Friday said 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured since fighting broke out, but the death toll is believed to be much higher.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said no decision had been made on airlifting US government staff out of Sudan, but American forces were positioned near Sudan to assist.

"We've deployed some forces into theatre to ensure that we provide as many options as possible if we are called on to do something. And we haven't been called on to do anything yet," Mr Austin told a news conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Two 24-hour truces declared after fighting broke out on April 15 were ignored, with each side accusing the other of violations.

Sudan's Army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, right, and Rapid Support Forces commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo were allies in the removal of the dictator Omar Al Bashir in 2019 and a coup staged in 2021. AFP

In an ominous sign, the army on Friday sent its troops on to the streets of Khartoum for the first time since hostilities began. The troops and RSF fighters exchanged gunfire at many locations, but the battles appeared to be concentrated in central Khartoum, not the city's outlying residential areas, residents said.

"I can still hear artillery firing and air strikes, but they are a little less frequent than previous days," Hamza Awad, a 52-year-old physician from Khartoum, told The National on Friday night.

"I can move around in the relative safety of my district, but I cannot go outside it," he said after venturing into the streets of his Al Sahafa neighbourhood to look for food.

Elsewhere in Khartoum, residents were desperately trying to leave the city for the safety of their home villages and towns in nearby provinces, but the continuing fighting and the scarcity of fuel — petrol stations have been closed for a week — meant that not everyone succeeded in fleeing.

People fleeing street battles between the forces of two rival Sudanese generals as they wait for a ride in Khartoum. AFP

The army and the RSF are led by one-time allies Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is better known by the nickname Hemedti. The pair were allies, albeit for political expediency, since they jointly removed Omar Al Bashir from power in April 2019 amid a popular uprising against the dictator's 29-year regime.

They joined forces again to stage a coup in 2021 that upended Sudan's democratic transition and plunged the country into political and economic crises.

They were signatories to a preliminary deal reached in December that provided for the withdrawal of the military from politics, the appointment of a civilian prime minister to steer the country for 24 months until elections and the integration of the RSF into the armed forces.

The signing of a comprehensive deal was delayed twice this month because of differences over the RSF integration, which Gen Dagalo wanted to be done gradually over as many as 10 years. Gen Al Burhan wanted a much shorter timetable, fearing that the RSF would become an even more formidable force if given more time.