Embassies in Khartoum evacuate staff as Sudan fighting rages

Embassies in Sudan are evacuating their staff, as violence in Khartoum enters its second week.

Clashes between two warring factions, the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces, have killed more than 420 people and injured thousands in days.

On Sunday, the US and UK rescued diplomats and their families in military operations, while France and Italy announced that plans to evacuate their staff and citizens were under way.

More than 100 US troops and three Chinook helicopters were deployed to evacuate less than 100 people, US military officials said. The aircraft flew in from Djibouti, and were grounded in Khartoum for less than an hour, according to AFP.

Yet thousands of US citizens and dual nationals are thought to remain in the country. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US would continue to “assist Americans in planning for their own safety”.

The UK sent more than 1,200 military personnel to evacuate its diplomats and their families. The 16 Air Assault Brigade, the Royal Marines and the RAF were involved in the evacuation of the British embassy.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the evacuation was “complex” as the embassy was located between the two warring factions' headquarters in the capital, Khartoum.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was working around the clock to help British nationals stranded in Sudan. “Our advice to British nationals is to shelter in place and contact the Foreign Office to register your location and contact details,” said a UK government representative.

France said a “rapid evacuation operation” for diplomats and citizens was under way. About 250 French citizens are believed to be in Sudan. Other European citizens and those from “allied partner countries” will also be assisted, the Foreign Ministry said.

However, the warring army and RSF each accused the other of attacking a French convoy, Reuters reported. The army said the RSF had fired on the convoy, wounding a French national.

Italy said it would try to evacuate citizens on Sunday and was “working on a window of opportunity” to get them out, according to its AGI news agency. Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Twitter that the Netherlands was “participating in an international evacuation operation with a team from Jordan”.

Egypt said it had started evacuating citizens from Port Sudan and Wadi Halfa, in the north. It earlier urged nationals in Khartoum to shelter at home until the situation improved. It said there needed to be a “meticulous, safe and organised” evacuation process for its 10,000 citizens in neighbouring Sudan to reach home. It said one of its diplomats had been wounded by gunfire, without giving details.

There have been two aborted evacuation attempts. The first was by Germany, which sent three military transport planes to carry 150 citizens on Wednesday, according to Der Spiegel.

Saudi citizens and people of other nationalities are met by Saudi Royal Navy staff as they arrive at Jeddah on the Red Sea after being evacuated from Sudan to escape the fighting between factions of the Sudanese military. Reuters

On Sunday, Ankara began the evacuation by road of its estimated 600 nationals in two districts of Khartoum and the city of Wad Madani. But explosions near one of the designated meeting points in Khartoum forced them to postpone the plans in that area.

Other countries have deployed forces to nearby countries to prepare for evacuations.

On Friday, South Korea sent a military aircraft to the US airbase in Djibouti, to evacuate 26 nationals, whom the Foreign Ministry said are safe. Japan deployed three Japanese Self-Defence Forces aircraft and a task force of 370 military personnel to Djibouti to evacuate an estimated 63 Japanese citizens in Sudan, according to Kyodo News.

India said it had sent a naval ship to Port Sudan and two military planes to Jeddah as part of its preparations and was telling citizens to avoid unnecessary risks.

Greece announced on Sunday that Air Force aircraft and troops were being relocated to Egypt to participate in a potential operation to rescue Greek and Cypriot citizens.

In a statement on Saturday, the Sudanese army said it was facilitating efforts to evacuate diplomats from China.

The Indonesian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that 43 of its 1,600 citizens in Sudan were sheltering in the embassy compound in Khartoum.