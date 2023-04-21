Sudan's RSF agrees to 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces paramilitary unit has said it will observe a 72-hour truce from 6am on Friday.

The ceasefire, beginning on the first day of Eid Al Fitr, offers a potential respite from six days of fighting between the RSF and the army, which has yet to respond.

“The truce coincides with the blessed Eid Al Fitr to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families,” the RSF said.

In his first public address since the fighting began, army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan did not comment on the proposed truce in a video message released on Friday morning to mark Eid.

Gen Al Burhan said the military remained committed to a transition to civilian rule.

“We are confident that we will overcome this ordeal with our training, wisdom and strength, preserving the security and unity of the state, allowing us to be entrusted with the safe transition to civilian rule,” he said.

It was not clear where or when his video message was recorded.

At least 350 people have been killed in the power struggle between Gen Al Burhan and RSF leader Gen Mohammed Dagalo, his former ally, since the fighting began last week.

The RSF said it had to act in “self-defence” to repel what it described as a coup attempt, adding that it remains committed to a “complete ceasefire” during the armistice period.

Read More Sudan's warring sides trade blame for civilian deaths as fighting rages on

The conflict has dashed hopes for progress towards democracy in Sudan, and risks drawing in its neighbours. It could also play into regional competition between Russia and the US.

The RSF had earlier condemned the military for what it said was new assaults.

“At this moment, when citizens are preparing to receive the first day of Eid Al Fitr, the neighbourhoods of Khartoum are waking up to the bombings of aircraft and heavy artillery in a sweeping attack that is directly targeting residential neighbourhoods,” the RSF said early on Friday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appealed for a ceasefire on Thursday to allow civilians to reach safety.

Thousands of civilians streamed out of Khartoum as gunfire and explosions sounded on Thursday.

Large numbers also crossed into Chad to flee fighting in the western region of Darfur.

A doctors' group said at least 26 people were killed while 33 were wounded in El-Obeid, a city west of Khartoum, on Thursday.

Witnesses there described clashes between the army and RSF troops and widespread looting.