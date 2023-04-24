Standing tall: How an upright posture and 'activity snacking' benefit diabetics

Incorporating short breaks from sitting — also referred to as “activity snacking” — can help people with type 1 diabetes better manage their blood sugar levels, a study has found.

The study, conducted by the University of Sunderland and funded by Diabetes UK, highlights a simple and cost-free method for diabetics to potentially reduce their risk of complications such as heart attacks and strokes.

Sitting for extended periods can be detrimental to our health, even for those who exercise regularly. Previous studies have shown that interrupting periods of sitting with short, frequent walks can help those with type 2 diabetes reduce their blood sugar levels and risk of complications.

This is because physical activity can increase glucose utilisation by muscles and enhance insulin efficiency.

In addition to incorporating “activity snacking”, standing can also be beneficial for diabetics.

Standing promotes better blood sugar control, increased insulin sensitivity, higher energy expenditure, improved blood circulation, reduced risk of diabetes-related complications, and the adoption of healthier habits.

It is important to note that merely replacing sitting with standing for extended periods is not sufficient; diabetics should also engage in light physical activities such as walking and stretching.

However, until the University of Sunderland's study, it was not known if people with type 1 diabetes could also benefit from this approach, or if it could pose risks, such as causing more hypoglycaemic events.

Dr Matthew Campbell investigated the impact of breaking up sedentary time on blood sugar levels in type 1 diabetes patients for the first time.

The research discovered a link between standing and light activity and improved blood sugar control for type 1 diabetics. PA

The study involved 32 participants who completed two seven-hour sitting sessions over a two-week period.

In one session, participants sat for the entire duration, while in the other they took three-minute light-intensity walking breaks every 30 minutes.

Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) were used to track blood sugar levels during and after each session. Participants were provided with standardised meals and were asked to maintain consistent diets, activity levels and insulin doses throughout the study.

The results demonstrated that regular walking breaks led to lower average blood sugar levels (6.9 millimoles per litre) compared to uninterrupted sitting (8.2 mmol/L) over the 48-hour study period.

This increased the time spent with blood sugar levels within the target range (3.9-10 mmol/L) by 14 per cent. Also, these short activity breaks did not increase the frequency of hypoglycaemic events.

Dr Campbell, commenting on the findings, said “breaking up prolonged sitting with light-intensity activity is something that people can do irrespective of whether they currently exercise or not.”

He added that “activity snacking” and incorporating standing could be crucial stepping stones for some towards more regular physical activity or exercise, while for others it may be a simple and acceptable intervention to help manage blood glucose levels.

Dr Elizabeth Robertson, Director of Research at Diabetes UK, emphasised the importance of the findings, noting that “making a simple, practical change — such as taking phone calls while walking or standing, or setting a timer to remind you to take breaks — to avoid sitting for long periods could have such a profound effect on blood sugar levels.”

She hopes there will be further research to understand the long-term benefits of this approach, as it offers cost-free ways for type 1 diabetics to manage their blood sugar levels and potentially reduce their risk of future complications.