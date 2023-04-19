Children to quiz Rishi Sunak on his wealth in TV interview

A group of children are set to grill British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about his wealth and response to the cost-of-living crisis in a TV interview.

During a special edition of Sky’s FYI: Weekly News Show on the Sky Kids channel, young presenters will quiz the Prime Minister on a series of issues

Topics to be covered in the interview include underage vaping and Mr Sunak's revelation that he is looking forward to seeing his “favourite pop star” — Katy Perry — perform at King Charles III's coronation concert, according to Sky.

It also touches on the deepening cost-of-living crisis, with one girl questioning the Prime Minister’s suitability to help “struggling families”, given his wealth.

“It’s been a tough winter for us all, but how do you know to help struggling families when you’re so rich yourself?” Ruby, in Highgate, asks Mr Sunak.

Mr Sunak replies: “The best way to judge people is not by what job they’re doing or where they come from — it’s about what they’re actually doing and I think you can judge me by my actions."

Asked about what the government will do to stop underage vaping, Mr Sunak will highlight the announcement of a new “illicit vapes squad” led by trading standards officials and aimed at cracking down on the sale of e-cigarettes to children.

“These adverts for these things are designed to appeal to kids, with the colours they use, the characters they use — that’s not right — their flavours,” he says.

Mr Sunak is facing an investigation by the UK Parliament’s standards watchdog over claims that he broke the MPs’ code of conduct by not declaring as a financial interest a childcare firm his wife holds shares in, which benefitted from the budget.

Akshata Murty held shares in Koru Kids as far back as March 2019, before Mr Sunak entered Downing Street as chancellor, according to documents lodged with Companies House.

Mr Sunak’s team has said he transparently declared the shares as a ministerial interest, rather than to the Commons, and has followed the rules.