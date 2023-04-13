Rishi Sunak and Indian Prime Minister Modi agree to expedite trade deal

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed ongoing negotiations regarding a UK-India Free Trade Agreement with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The leaders reflected on the many opportunities a deal would offer to both Indian and British businesses and consumers.

Mr Sunak and Mr Modi said they would direct their teams to resolve any outstanding issues and ensure “a world-leading deal that would see both economies thrive”.

They went on to agree that significant progress was being made on the 2030 UK-India Roadmap.

Announced in 2021, the agreement includes commitments between the UK and India to deepen co-operation on health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence.

Mr Sunak also reiterated his condemnation of the “unacceptable violence” outside the Indian High Commission in London earlier this month.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November last year. PA

He stressed that “extremism had no place in the UK and updated [Mr Modi] on the steps being taken to ensure the security of Indian High Commission staff”.

Both leaders shared their best wishes to those celebrating Vaisakhi in the UK and India on Friday and said they were looking forward to seeing each other at the G7 in Japan next month, as well as at the G20 in India later this year.