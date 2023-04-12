Man, 74, extradited from Pakistan and charged with Sharon Beshenivsky's murder

A man has been extradited from Pakistan to be charged with the murder of Police Constable Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford 18 years ago.

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, was sent back to the UK on Tuesday and taken into custody at a West Yorkshire police station, where he was charged with killing the officer, 38, on November 18, 2005.

Mr Khan has also been charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday April 13.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said that the charges were authorised in 2006, leading to the issuing of the extradition warrant.

“A suspect wanted in connection with the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford in 2005 has been extradited to the UK from Pakistan, thanks to the continued hard work of prosecutors in the CPS’s extradition and international units," said Joanne Jakymec, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS.

Piran Ditta Khan will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Picture date: Friday February 10, 2023.

“Since Piran Ditta Khan was arrested in Pakistan in 2020. Our specialist prosecutors have been working closely with our Pakistani partners to complete the legal process in the country so that he could be extradited back to England to face the allegations from almost 20 years ago.”

PC Beshenivsky, who had three children and two stepchildren, was fatally shot as she responded with colleague PC Teresa Millburn to an alarm at a travel agent in Morley Street, Bradford.

Pc Millburn was seriously injured.