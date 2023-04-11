British business group CBI sacks its chief following misconduct claims

The director general of the Confederation of British Industry has been fired following and an investigation into his conduct in the workplace.

Tony Danker has been dismissed with immediate effect and will be replaced by Rain Newton-Smith, formerly the CBI's chief economist and currently the managing director of strategy and policy, sustainability and ESG with Barclays Bank.

Three other employees are also suspended pending further investigation into a number of continuing allegations, the CBI said.

The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday that “more than a dozen” women claim to be victims of sexual misconduct by “senior figures” at the CBI, including one woman who alleged she was raped at a staff party.

“The board wishes to make clear he [Mr Danker] is not the subject of any of the more recent allegations in The Guardian, but has determined that his own conduct fell short of that expected of the director general,” the CBI said.

The organisation has meanwhile decided to cancel all external events, including next month's annual gala dinner, which traditionally features prominent business chiefs and political leaders.