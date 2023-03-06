CBI head to step aside while probe into his behaviour takes place

The boss of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is stepping aside while an investigation into his conduct is completed.

The CBI previously said it had looked into an allegation about the behaviour of its director general, Tony Danker, in January, but found that "the issue did not require escalation to a disciplinary process".

However, last Thursday it was made aware of new reports about Mr Danker's conduct and has now launched an investigation.

The Guardian newspaper had approached the CBI over the complaints last week, which included claims from a female employee that Mr Danker had made "unwanted contact" with her, which she considered amounted to "sexual harassment".

The latest complaints were made a day after the CBI's future work conference, which included speeches from Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner.

"Tony Danker asked to step aside from his role as director general of the CBI, while the independent investigation into these matters takes place," the organisation said in a statement.

"The CBI takes all matters of workplace conduct extremely seriously, but it is important to stress that, until this investigation is complete, any new allegations remain unproven and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

Tony Danker (L), pictured with PM Rishi Sunak, is stepping down as CBI director general while he is investigated. PA

'Highest standards'

In his own statement, Mr Danker said: "It's been mortifying to hear that I have caused offence or anxiety to any colleague. It was completely unintentional and I apologise profusely.

"The CBI is the employers' organisation and I am very proud to be its leader.

"We always strive for the highest standards. I therefore support the decision we've taken to review any new allegations independently.:"

Mr Danker became director general at the CBI, which is one of the UK's largest employer groups, in November 2020, replacing Dame Carolyn Fairbairn.

He spent seven years from 2010 to 2017 as chief strategy officer at Guardian News and Media, the group which owns the newspaper of the same name.

Mr Danker had previously been the first chief executive of Be The Business, a body founded by former chancellor George Osborne and a group of FTSE 100 executives to support UK business growth.

The chief UK policy director at the CBI, Matthew Fell, will head the group on an interim basis.