Royals attend first Easter church service of King Charles III's reign

King Charles III and other members of the royal family have attended their first Easter Sunday church service of his reign.

The king and Queen Consort Camilla wore matching royal blue outfits for the service at St George's Chapel, the late queen's final resting place at Windsor Castle.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla attend the Easter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Reuters

They were joined by Prince Andrew Duke of York and Princess Anne, plus Prince William and his wife Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess of Wales wore a bright blue dress and matching pillbox hat.

The Prince of Wales and Prince George walked side by side wearing matching navy suits, while Princess Charlotte held her father's hand.

Prince Louis, attending the service for the first time, wore a suit jacket and light blue shorts.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attending the Easter service at St George's Chapel. Reuters

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie arrived with their son James, Viscount Severn.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also attended the service, a staple in the royal calendar, as did her sister Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, and Zara and Mike Tindall and their two daughters, Mia and Lena.

It was likely to have been a moving moment for the royal family, with the Easter Sunday service the first to take place since the queen's death in September.

Zara and Mike Tindall walk with their children Mia and Lena Tindall, ahead of Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. AFP

The late monarch is buried in the church's tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, and her parents, George VI and the Queen Mother, with their four names inscribed on a new black stone slab set in the floor.

King Charles has succeeded his mother to become the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

He will be crowned alongside the queen consort in a religious service in Westminster Abbey on May 6.