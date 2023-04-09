Stripping Prince Harry's title discussed at 'highest level' by British royals

The possibility of stripping Prince Harry of his title was discussed at the “highest level”, according to a new book.

Author Robert Jobson claims senior aides joked the Duke of Sussex was being held “hostage” by his wife Meghan, who they blamed for the rift in the royal family.

Mr Jobson’s book, Our King, which has been serialised in the Daily Mail, said some senior officials wanted him to be demoted to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor.

But King Charles III, who has “enduring love for his son”, is said to be against the plan.

According to Mr Jobson’s book, the king is saddened by the “widening gulf” between him and Prince Harry.

“The idea of stripping Harry of his Duke of Sussex title has been discussed at the highest level. The king is said not to be in favour, but other senior royals are less indulgent,” the book says.

“Ultimately, despite Charles's enduring love for his son, he will come under increasing pressure if Harry continues to attack the monarchy. At that point, the king would have two options: put up with the spreading stain on his reign, or take action to limit its scope.

“In short, Harry and Meghancould yet find themselves demoted to Mr and Mrs Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito, California.”

The book claims Prince Harry insisted Meghan joined him in Scotland following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, which “did not go down well with his family”, and the king said she could not come.

One source told Mr Jobson that some blame Meghan for the family fallout, “ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened”.

“There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known,” the book says.

The book also claims the late queen thought the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's behaviour was “quite mad” and that Harry was “so consumed” by his love for Meghan it was “clouding his judgment”.

The queen, who had a great affection for her grandson, was said to have tired of his outbursts and the “volatile exchanges between Harry and his brother, which sometimes took place in her presence”, the author said.

After Harry and Meghan started publicly criticising both the monarchy and members of the family, “the queen was frankly mystified by the couple's behaviour, describing it as 'quite mad',” the book adds.

“She came to believe, however, that her grandson was 'so consumed' by his love for his wife that it was 'clouding his judgment',” it says.

In 2020, she had ruled Meghan's attendance at the Sandringham summit via video link “not necessary” as Harry would represent her, amid fears the feed would be recorded or other people would be listening in.

The book also says the Princess of Wales found conducting a joint walkabout with Harry and Meghan after the queen's death “almost unbearable”.

Kate told a senior royal the public show of unity “was one of the hardest things she had ever had to do” because of the depth of ill feeling between the two couples.

William, Kate, Meghan and Harry greeted well-wishers outside Windsor Castle two days after the monarch's death in September last year.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. AP

The rift between Harry and William, the Sussexes' bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with its allegations of racism against an unnamed royal, accusations the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan and that Kate made the duchess cry, left the Windsors in turmoil in the months and years before the queen's death.

It has yet to be confirmed whether or not the Sussexes will travel from their Californian home to attend the king's coronation next month.