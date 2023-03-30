How many languages does King Charles speak? Monarch delivers speeches in German

King Charles has impressed after speaking German during his visit to the country, his first state trip since becoming king.

He spoke German during a speech at a state banquet as part of his three-day state visit to Germany.

He then became the first monarch to address the Bundestag in Berlin switching between English and German as he delivered his remarks.

His speech celebrated the deep historical bonds and longstanding links between Germany and the UK.

READ MORE Expect King Charles to embed new openness to all faiths in the UK

King Charles has previously displayed his ability to speak German and gave part of a speech in the language at an embassy event in Berlin in 2019.

The British royal family has strong links to Germany, including the king's father Prince Philip, who was of German ancestry and spoke the language fluently.

Missed opportunity to speak French

The king is also known to speak conversational French, having learnt the language at school.

Earlier this week King Charles was scheduled to visit France on a state visit, which was ultimately postponed following widespread protests over President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.

When Mr Macron called him to cancel the trip he spoke in English out of politeness, but Prince Charles could have chatted to him in French.

King Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, also knew some French and also spoke it occasionally.

Expand Autoplay Britain's King Charles III addresses members of the Bundestag in Berlin during his visit to Germany. Reuters

Welsh learner

As the then Prince of Wales, he also learned the Welsh language for his investiture ceremony in 1969.

He took classes in Welsh at Aberystwyth University for an academic term, which was recreated for the third series of the Netfilx TV series The Crown.

While his knowledge of the language may have dimmed over the years, he did speak Welsh as he addressed the Welsh Assembly's Sennedd, or senate, in September.

King Charles is a vocal supporter of the UK's regional languages and has also spoken some Scots Gaelic.