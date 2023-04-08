UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says Christian values are 'British values' in Easter message

In his Easter message, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the Christian values of “tolerance, compassion and charity” are embedded in British culture.

Mr Sunak, who is Hindu, used the opportunity to reflect on the contribution of Christian communities across the country, calling them an important part of the “national fabric”.

“Easter Sunday gives us a chance to reflect on the considerable contribution Christian communities make to our national life, offering support and a sense of belonging to so many across the country," he said.

“Christianity and its values of tolerance, compassion and charity are embedded in our history and national fabric. Its values are British values.”

The Prime Minister went on to wish all those celebrating Easter a happy holiday. His comments come at a time of debate in the UK about the role of Christianity in the country's culture, with some arguing that it is under threat.

However, the UK remains a majority-Christian country, with the 2011 Census indicating that more than 59 per cent of the population identifies as Christian.

The country also has the Church of England, established centuries ago, and religious holidays such as Easter and Christmas are widely celebrated.

The Prime Minister said Easter Sunday was a chance to reflect on the contribution made by Christian communities across the country. Getty Images

Mr Sunak's comments were met with support from some religious leaders, including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

“These values are shared by people of all faiths and none,” Mr Welby said.

“We can and should celebrate the contribution of Christians to our society, while also recognising the contribution of those of other faiths and those with no faith.”

However, others were critical of Mr Sunak's message, arguing that it ignored the diverse religious landscape of the UK.

The Muslim Council of Britain issued a statement saying that while they appreciated the message of unity, it was important to recognise that “Britain is a religiously diverse society with many contributions to our nation's fabric”.

Mr Sunak's Easter message is in line with the Conservative Party's emphasis on traditional values and the role of religion in society.

The party has faced criticism from some quarters for its close ties to the Church of England and for promoting a Christian-centric vision of British culture.