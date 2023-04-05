UK announces deal to house 500 migrants on giant barge

Up to 500 migrants who arrived in the UK illegally will be housed on a giant barge off the coast of Dorset, the Home Office has announced.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said moving the migrants from hotels to the Bibby Stockholm vessel would “save the British taxpayer money and prevent the UK becoming a magnet for asylum shoppers”.

The vessel is located in a harbour at the Isle of Portland, a tiny island off the coast of southern England. It is equipped with a gym, restaurants and hundreds of rooms.

Announcing the deal to lease the vessel, Mr Jenrick said: “The Home Secretary and I have been clear that the use of expensive hotels to house those making unnecessary and dangerous journeys must stop.

“We will not elevate the interests of illegal migrants over the British people we are elected to serve.

“We have to use alternative accommodation options, as our European neighbours are doing – including the use of barges and ferries to save the British taxpayer money and to prevent the UK becoming a magnet for asylum shoppers in Europe.

“All accommodation will meet our legal obligations and we will work closely with the local community to address their concerns, including through financial support.”

Mr Jenrick last year vowed to bring an end to what he called "Hotel Britain", which he said was attracting illegal migrants.

The Home Office said the barge will provide “basic and functional accommodation”, healthcare provision and catering facilities.

Around-the-clock security will be in place on board “to minimise the disruption to local communities”, the department led by Suella Braverman said.

The Bibby Stockholm will be in operation in Portland for at least 18 months and the Home Office is in discussion with other ports with the aim of deploying more vessels.

Richard Drax, the local Conservative MP, warned the government’s plan would have dire consequences for the local community.

He argued the barge at Portland Port “is not an appropriate place to house asylum seekers.”

“There will be no control over where they go, what they do in a very sensitive seaside town,” he told GB News.

Bill Reeves, chief executive of the port, said the authority is working closely with the locals to make the plan a success.

“We encourage everyone in the community to approach this with an open mind and help us show other areas just how successful this type of initiative can be, both for the migrants and the local community," he siad. “There will be close co-operation with local agencies, including the health and emergency services during the preparations for the vessel’s arrival and its operation. We will also work closely with local community and voluntary groups.”